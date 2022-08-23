STPUD working to repair watermain break in N. Upper Truckee neighborhood

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe Public Utility District had to initiate an emergency water mainline shutdown on Tuesday in the N. Upper Truckee neighborhood.

The district said it was contacted by Liberty Utilities at about 11:15 a.m. to say they hit STPUD’s water main while installing a power pole.

The district said it immediately responded and is working to repair the break on Seneca Drive.

“(They) hope to have the repair completed by 6 p.m. this evening,” said STPUD Public Affairs and Conservation Manager Shelly Thomsen.

The district sent out an email to the affected customers and advised after the water is restored, that customers should flush your waterline with an outside hose spigot or run a faucet without a screen on cold (such as a bathtub) until the water runs clear.

The shutdown is affecting 29 customers on Seneca Drive and Tehama Drive.

For more information, call STPUD at 530-544-6474 or email cs@stpud.us .