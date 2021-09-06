STR to start garbage collection on Monday; Free locations to drop off spoiled food

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe Refuse will resume regular collection service in the repopulated areas beginning on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6.

STR is also offering a free additional temporary drop-off locations for household garbage and spoiled food.

The drop-off locations are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the transfer station located at 2140 Ruth Avenue and at Bijou Park, 1201 Al Tahoe Boulevard, from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Customers are advised to look for the garbage truck in the parking lot.

STR asks customers to separate food waste from all other garbage and that will be composted to reduce impacts to the landfill.

These bins will be limited to food only — no paper, plastic,packaging, etc…. and no liquids.





The company is working on adding other drop-off locations.

“Also, remember not to put any food-related garbage out on the curb until the morning of collection day – we are anticipating that the bears will be extremely active,” said the statement.

For more information, call 530-541-5105 or visit http://www.southtahoerefuse.com .