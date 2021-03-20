Straight flush pays over $250K at Stateline casino
STATELINE, Nev. — A Sacramento area individual hit a massive jackpot this past week at a Stateline casino.
The individual from Orangevale, who did not want to be identified, received a straight flush on Three Card Poker on their first hand Thursday, March 18, and hit a $251,175 progressive jackpot at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.
This progressive jackpot is linked across Caesars Entertainment Nevada properties making them the largest linked table network in the nation, said a press release.
Linked tables for Pai Gow, Blackjack and poker derivatives can be found in Las Vegas, Laughlin, Reno and Lake Tahoe. With the largest network of linked tables, this allows for jackpots to grow quickly, reach high-dollar amounts and frequent payouts, said the release.
Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe are both owned by Caesars.
