Stremmel Gallery presents ‘395…and Beyond’ exhibit

Stremmel Gallery is pleased to present 395…and Beyond, an exhibition of new paintings by Charles Muench, on view from March 9 through April 8. The exhibition will mark the third for Muench at Stremmel Gallery. The artist’s reception will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 9. Both the exhibition and reception are free and open to the public.

The West provides the perfect canvas for Charles Muench. Visiting the same location at different times of day, every season, allows Muench to form a deeper relationship with his subject matter.

“The process of going to the source and painting from life is the only way I know how to achieve a sense of truth in my art,” Muench says. “Creating paintings requires an understanding of basic principles and diligent practice. It also requires a sensitivity to hear the quiet murmurs and revelations of nature.”

Muench lives in Gardnerville, Nev., between the Sierra Mountains and the high plains desert. He received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from San Jose State University. He studied primarily under Maynard D. Stewart, a student of Frank Vincent DuMonds and the son of renowned Utah landscape painter, LeConte Stewart. After receiving his degree, Charles attended classes at the Art Students League with David Leffel, Michael Burban, Jack Faragasso, and others. In 1992, Charles moved to Madrid, where he painted the city and countryside, studied Velasquez, copied master works in the Prado, and attended classes at the Circulo Bellas Artes.

Muench’s work can be found in the Irvine Museum, Irvine; Hilbert Museum of California Art, Orange; California Club, Los Angeles; Tejon Ranch, Tejon; and many important private collections. His work has also been featured multiple times in the Coeur d’Alene Art Auction, the biggest Western art sale in the country.

For more information, or to schedule a private viewing of 395…and Beyond, call Stremmel Gallery at 775-786-0558. For a preview of works included in this exhibit, please visit www.stremmelgallery.com. Stremmel Gallery is located at 1400 South Virginia Street in Reno, Nevada, with gallery hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and by appointments on Saturdays.