Strong winds cause tree damage, power outages in South Lake Tahoe

A pine tree leans into power lines alongside N. Upper Truckee Road on Monday and was threatening to fall into the roadway.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — First responders have been chasing tree damage from powerful winds and about 2,000 South Tahoe residents are without power Monday afternoon.

According to the Liberty Utilities outage map , as of 2:37 p.m. 1,895 customers are powerless.

N. Upper Truckee Road was closed at about 1:30 p.m. to through traffic due to a leaning tree that was threatening to fall into power lines and onto the road.

Most of the residents in the neighborhood are without power, from N. Upper Truckee at U.S. Highway 50 to about Lake Tahoe Boulevard, according to the map. The estimated time of restoration is about 4:30-5 p.m.

Another tree fell earlier in the Meyers area near the intersection of Apache Avenue and Chippewa Street. The large tree blocked the road while Liberty crews cleared the wreckage. The road was still closed at about 2:30 p.m. but it appeared crews were nearly complete with cleanup efforts.

The National Weather Service in Reno has a wind advisory in effect through 8 p.m. Monday. Winds were expected to gust up to 55 mph with sustained flows at 20 to 30 mph.