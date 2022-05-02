Strong winds cause tree damage, power outages in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — First responders have been chasing tree damage from powerful winds and about 2,000 South Tahoe residents are without power Monday afternoon.
According to the Liberty Utilities outage map, as of 2:37 p.m. 1,895 customers are powerless.
N. Upper Truckee Road was closed at about 1:30 p.m. to through traffic due to a leaning tree that was threatening to fall into power lines and onto the road.
Most of the residents in the neighborhood are without power, from N. Upper Truckee at U.S. Highway 50 to about Lake Tahoe Boulevard, according to the map. The estimated time of restoration is about 4:30-5 p.m.
Another tree fell earlier in the Meyers area near the intersection of Apache Avenue and Chippewa Street. The large tree blocked the road while Liberty crews cleared the wreckage. The road was still closed at about 2:30 p.m. but it appeared crews were nearly complete with cleanup efforts.
The National Weather Service in Reno has a wind advisory in effect through 8 p.m. Monday. Winds were expected to gust up to 55 mph with sustained flows at 20 to 30 mph.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
CHP offers free driver safety classes at South Tahoe High
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Teenage drivers and their parents or guardians are invited to participate in a Start Smart class next week at South Tahoe High School.