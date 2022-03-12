Strong winds kick off series of storms headed for Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Strong winds are expected Saturday night as the first of several fast-moving weather systems are forecast to pass through the Lake Tahoe region over the next week.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 4 p.m. Saturday and lasts through 11 a.m. Sunday for strong, gusty winds that could reach well into triple digits.

The time is now to secure garbage cans, patio furniture and anything that could be blown away by sustained wind in the 25-35 mph range, with gusts up to 55 and 65 mph, and even up to 120 mph along the Sierra crest, according to the advisory.

The service said the strong winds could bring down tree limbs and possibly cause power outages.

“The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage,” the advisory said.





Boating activity on the lake will be hazardous with waves up to 3 feet in the afternoon then possibly up to 5 feet overnight.

The service said a few rain and snow showers are possible, 20% chance, mainly north of U.S. Highway 50.

The high Saturday will hit about 50 with a breezy southwest wind of 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

Isolated snow showers continue Sunday morning but the clouds and strong wind gusts will clear out and it will be mostly sunny skies with a high near 45.

Monday will be sunny with a high in the low 50s with the overnight low in the mid 30s.

Another storm will blow in late Monday into early Tuesday that brings a better chance of precipitation, rain and snow. Little snow accumulation is expected. Wind gusts may reach up to 70 mph on exposed ridges.

The service is eyeing a possible more impactful storm that could move into the region next weekend with strong winds, rain and snow all on the table.

“We may see some much needed March precip,” the service said. “Stay tuned, especially if you have plans in the mountains next weekend.”