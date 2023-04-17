Strong winds, rain, snow, to make brief return this week to Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Monday morning from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Don’t put away those winter jackets just yet, another brief round of cold temperatures, strong winds and stormy weather return this week to Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno is calling for another cold storm to blow into the region Monday into Tuesday bringing significantly cooler temps and chances for rain and snow showers.

A lake wind advisory has been issued for Lake Tahoe with winds expected to range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph that could lead to 4-foot waves. The advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m. Monday and lasts through 8 a.m. Tuesday. The conditions will be rough for small boats and kayaks.

Gusty westerly winds will continue through Tuesday and into Wednesday, the service said.

The wind will blow in the next storm that could drop up to 10 inches of snow along the Sierra crest on the west side of the basin and 1 to 6 inches below 7,000 feet.

“The question remains how much will stick to roadways given the recent warmth and mid-April sun angle,” the service said. “Expect slowdowns in the Sierra Monday night during the period of heaviest snowfall. Spotty light rain and snow showers are possible into western Nevada.”

After a high of 44 on Monday, the temp will drop to the mid 30s on Tuesday and possibly rise to 40 on Wednesday.

The cold temps will feel much colder with gusty winds.

The service is calling for a 50-80% chance of “sub-freezing overnight lows Tuesday night and Wednesday night even in lower valley locations. You may want to turn off irrigation and protect exposed pipes, along with any new sensitive vegetation.”

After Wednesday, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the weekend with highs rising to the mid to upper 50s from Friday through Sunday.