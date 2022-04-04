Strong winds, record temps possible this week at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Strong winds kick off the week at Lake Tahoe which will be followed by possible record breaking warm temperatures.

The National Weather Service in Reno has in place a lake wind advisory that begins at 11 a.m. Monday and lasts through 10 p.m.

Westerly winds are expected to reach up to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph that will cause rough, choppy conditions on the lake. Waves up to 4 feet are possible on the East Shore.

Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off the waters until conditions improve, the service said in the advisory.

Even with the wind, high temperatures this week at Tahoe will be several degrees above seasonal averages.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday the highs will reach into the upper 50s to low 60s, before jumping another 10 degrees on Thursday and Friday which would threaten South Shore records from more than 30 years ago.

The North Shore in the Tahoe City area may also break records on Thursday and Friday with the forecasted highs to be in the upper 60s. The records for those days are 68, with Friday’s record set in 1934, according to NWS data.

Calm winds of about 5 mph are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

The overnight lows will be at about freezing through Wednesday and in the high 30s for Thursday and Friday.

The weekend is shaping up to be sunny with a high in the mid 60s on Saturday before dropping to a more seasonal average of 52 on Sunday.

The service said, “temperatures may cool dramatically by early next week as colder air moves back over the region. Highs in the valleys may return to the low 50s with highs in the Sierra back to the low 40s.”