Strong winds, snow expected at Tahoe from fast moving storm

A view of Lake Tahoe Saturday morning from Homewood Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Strong winds throughout the day on Saturday will be part of a “modest” storm that will quickly move through the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect from 8 a.m. and lasts for 12 hours.

The service is expecting southwest winds in the 15 to 20 mph range with gusts up to 35 mph that cause waves up to 3 feet on the lake, with the biggest waves from mid lake to the eastern shores. Wind gusts could reach up to 60-80 mph on Sierra ridges.

Using small boats, kayaks or paddle boards could be hazardous and prone to capsizing.

The fast-moving storm is expected to drop anywhere from 1-4 inches of snow in the basin and 3-6 inches, and locally up to 8 inches, in the Sierra above 7,000 feet.

The service said snowfall projections are for unpaved surfaces and roads are likely to remain mainly wet with mountain snow showers Saturday until mid afternoon, when heavier snowfall rates could bring periods of slushy or snow-covered passes for a few hours into Saturday evening.

The storm will clear out Sunday where it will be mostly sunny with a near in the mid 40s. A brisk northern 10-mph wind may make it feel colder.

The service said next week will be dry and much warmer with highs well into the 70s for lower elevations and 60s for Sierra valleys by next Wednesday and Thursday.