Structure fire causes South Tahoe daycare evacuation
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue is investigating what caused a small structure fire that broke out Wednesday morning around 10:45 a.m. at the Step By Step Early Learning Center off of Silver Dollar Ave.
According to the fire department, 56 children, ages six-weeks to five years old, and 17 adults evacuated the two-story building as result of the fire.
Fire crews had the fire knocked down by 11 a.m. The department reports the fire was inside the building and never extended to the outside.
The South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, Lake Valley Fire and a Cal-Tahoe ambulance responded. The fire department reports no injuries.
A neighboring business, the Athletex Life & Sport Club offered shelter to the children after they evacuated the building.
The Tribune will provide further updates as they become available.
