Structure fire quickly contained in Incline Village

The North Lake Fire Protection District responds to a Tuesday evening structure fire.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A house fire Tuesday evening in Incline Village was quickly extinguished before it could spread and residents were safely evacuated, officials said.

North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire at about 7:07 p.m. on the 800 block of Lake Tahoe Blvd.

Officials said they quickly contained the blaze, and that the cause is under investigation.

Mutual aid was provided by North Tahoe Fire Protection District, while Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District and Cal Fire provided coverage for the district. Washoe County Sherriff’s Office, Nevada Energy and Incline Village General Improvement District also responded and provided assistance.