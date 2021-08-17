Structures destroyed, Caldor Fire grows to 6,500 acres

A forest fire burning near Grizzly Flat and Omo Ranch grew about 4,000 acres overnight Monday, destroying structures and threatening some 2,000 more in its path.

Cal Fire officials reported Tuesday morning that structures have been razed by the blaze burning in the Eldorado National Forest but unsafe fire conditions are preventing teams from assessing the extent of destruction.

Containment of the fire, dubbed the Caldor Fire, remains at 0%. Firefighters anticipate containment Aug. 31.

The community of Grizzly Flat was evacuated last night amid what Cal Fire officials described as “extreme fire behavior.” Additional evacuation orders are expected as the blaze could continue to burn toward multiple populated communities.

Cal Fire officials say the fire is expected to impact Sly Park Lake.