Student art exhibition opening reception, awards ceremony at LTCC

An example of the artwork at LTCC.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The public is invited to Lake Tahoe Community College to explore award-winning art created by the talented students studying in the college’s art department.

An opening reception and awards ceremony honoring this year’s student art exhibition winners will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 22, in the Haldan Art Gallery, located in the library building on campus. The exhibit will be open through June 16.

Along with the chance to explore various art styles and techniques, the reception and awards ceremony will also include music and free refreshments. The awards ceremony begins at 3:30 p.m.

Each year, LTCC’s art department hosts an exhibition of student-made artwork representing 14 categories, with prizes available in each category. Professional artists from outside the Tahoe Basin are invited each year to judge the artwork and determine the winners, including the Best In Show award. This year’s judge is Shenny Cruces, an associate professor of Art and Ceramics at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton.

A class in art exhibition and production is offered during LTCC’s spring quarter to give students real-world experience in all aspects of putting on an art exhibition. This includes publicity, jurying, installation and lighting for 2D and 3D works of art. For more information about the art department and the annual student art exhibition, contact Art Department chair and faculty member Bryan Yerian at yerian@ltcc.edu . Explore LTCC’s galleries virtually by visiting http://www.ltccartgallery.com .

Lake Tahoe Community College is located at One College Drive off of Al Tahoe Boulevard in the heart of South Lake Tahoe. Parking on campus is ample and free. To access the Haldan Art Gallery, park in the main parking lot in front of the library building and enter through the double doors. LTCC is currently mask-optional.

For more information, visit http://www.ltcc.edu , or call 530-541-4660.

