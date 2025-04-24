Student art show to highlight collaboration between two high school clubs

The South Tahoe High School students behind the painted electric boxes will be showcasing their artwork at an art show in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship Club on Saturday, April 26.

Provided / Matt Kauffmann

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A South Tahoe High School art club and entrepreneurship club are joining forces for a student art show on Saturday afternoon, April 26, at the Marcus Ashley Gallery in South Lake Tahoe.

The event, taking place from 12-5 p.m., features art from the school’s Sphere Art Club, as well as business and planning capabilities from the Entrepreneurship Club.

“It’s a complementary collaboration,” Entrepreneurship Club treasurer, Bryce Tieslau says, “because I don’t necessarily know if an entrepreneur would have the skill set to create most of these paintings, where we might have better abilities in being able to sell them to people.”

The event has been entirely student derived, led and planned in the last month. Student art will be available to purchase. The Entrepreneurship Club has seen the value not only in the artwork, but also in the background behind each piece.

“It’s the stories that connect us,” Tieslau says. In planning the event, the Entrepreneurship Club discussed the stories and backgrounds of each piece with the artists, something they will be ready to educate gallery guests on while assisting with the show.

“I think that’s really important for artists,” leader of the Sphere Art Club, Matt Kauffmann, says, “because there’s so much more than just surface level aesthetics with most pieces of work, and I’ve found that high school students have some of the greatest stories to tell.”

Kauffmann has seen the experience of sharing art at shows boost high school students’ self-esteem. “All too often, I feel like social media and culture in general is constantly telling young people this narrative of always weighing beauty and ugly—and what is your worth?—based on likes and clicks.”

When students sell pieces at shows, it reveals worth in what they’re doing, even if it is intimidating and scary. “It’s a deeply personal process,” Kauffmann says. “I feel like it encourages students to be bold and to be brave and believe in the thing that they’re doing.”

The Sphere Art Club is also responsible for painting electric boxes and murals around town and is currently raising funds for a mural in South Lake Tahoe.

Those at Marcus Ashley Gallery welcome everyone to enjoy the show at their location at 4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd #23, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.

“We’re excited to see what the kids are capable of doing,” Nolan Brown with Marcus Ashley Gallery says, “and the staff is excited to be involved in it.”