Students will soon return to in-person instruction with LTUSD moving into Phase 2

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Students in South Lake Tahoe will soon return to the classroom.

The Lake Tahoe Unified School District on Monday night during a special board meeting decided to move into Phase 2 of its COVID-19 Pandemic Plan where students will return to campus part time for in-person instruction.

“We had excellent public participation and board discussion in preparation for the shift to Phase 2 of the Pandemic Educational Plan,” said Superintendent Todd Cutler in an email. “The district is extremely thankful to the community members and staff members who’ve expressed their interests and concerns throughout the reopening process.”

The anticipated start date for elementary school students is Oct. 12 with South Tahoe Middle School and South Tahoe High School returning to campus with hybrid schedules on Nov. 2.

Students will be broken up into groups, “Cohort A” and “Cohort B,” with the first group attending class on Monday and Tuesdays and the other group would be in class Thursdays and Fridays.

Parents of elementary students will receive their cohort designation from respective principals starting Oct. 5.

All students are expected to wear masks and social distancing will be maintained. If a student does not have a mask, or forgets to wear a mask, one will be provided.

Hybrid schedules continue to be developed and adjusted for STMS. Principal John Simons is expected to present a schedule during the board meeting on Oct. 13.

At STHS, labs and specialty classes are expected to start Nov. 2 with the anticipated start date for all students on Nov. 30.

Principal Carline Sinkler is still working on hybrid schedules and is also expected to present a plan for the specialty courses at the same board meeting. The hybrid schedule for all students will be presented at the Nov. 10 board meeting.

“This new approach to Phase 2 was further discussed and evaluated by the district’s administration team and was embraced as a unified decision and direction for the district, one that is felt to be in the best interests of our students, staff, families and community as a whole,” Cutler said.

The El Dorado County Public Health Department were supportive of the move into Phase 2, officials said.