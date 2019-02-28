Subaru WinterFest stopping at Sierra-at-Tahoe this weekend

If you haven't heard … it's been one helluva winter here in the Sierra.

So naturally now is the perfect time to party, and Sierra-at-Tahoe is bringing the perfect event to Tahoe.

Subaru WinterFest, "a one-of-a-kind concert and mountain lifestyle tour where skiers, snowboarders, friends and families come together to share their love for all things winter," is stopping at the resort Saturday and Sunday.

The fest will feature a free performance by The Lil Smokies, a nationally touring bluegrass band.

And that's just the beginning.

"Enjoy daily giveaways and these the latest gear from Nordica, Lib Tech, Thule and more. Relax and enjoy free s'mores, snacks and hot beverages and jam out to SiriusXM. Klean Kanteen, Terracycle, and Leave No Trace will be there to support #DontFeedTheLandfills and share environmental practices. There will be durable Super Chewer dog toy giveaways while supplies last. Plus, learn how you can help Subaru and the National Ski Patrol support Avalanche Rescue Dogs," states the event description on the Sierra-at-Tahoe website.

Recommended Stories For You

Music, giveaways, snacks and slopes … what more do you need?

Oh, we forgot the best part: Subaru owners get VIP parking and a special gift (while supplies last). Yup, just when you thought it was impossible to feel more superior for driving the ultimate mountain vehicle, it gets better.

Subaru WinterFest is happening all day long at Sierra-at-Tahoe Saturday and Sunday. Grab your pass or snag a lift ticket and get out on the mountain.