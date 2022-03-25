Subject of Tahoe drug raid blames meth, gets max sentence
Record Courier
STATELINE, Nev. — A man arrested during a 2020 drug raid at a Lake Tahoe vacation rental claimed Tuesday that methamphetamine poisoned his life before he received the maximum sentence.
Joseph Allan Cudia, 47, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking and 38 months on a possession charge by Douglas District Judge Tod Young.
“My addiction has lasted 20-25 years, and it has damaged my relationship with myself and my family,” said Cudia. “Methamphetamine is poison and that’s what it’s done, it’s poisoned my life.”
Cudia admitted selling 103 grams of methamphetamine and had another 88 grams in his possession.
Arrested in a May 14, 2020, raid on the vacation rental where he’d been squatting, Cudia originally denied the charges and a trial was set but canceled when he failed to appear in court in April 2021. He was returned to Douglas custody on a $100,000 warrant at the end of 2021.
He was given credit for 435 days credit for time served.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Subject of Tahoe drug raid blames meth, gets max sentence
STATELINE, Nev. — A man arrested during a 2020 drug raid at a Lake Tahoe vacation rental claimed Tuesday that methamphetamine poisoned his life before he received the maximum sentence.