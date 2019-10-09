South Lake Tahoe home of the week: Sublime cottage in Gardner Mountain area

Cute, adorable, sublime cottage in the ever popular Gardner Mountain.

Two bedrooms and a sleeping loft in a very unique style, pine built in bunk beds, benches, cabinets, open beam ceiling, sky lights, rock fireplace. Over-sized heated single car garage with bonus heated office (about 80 square feet) to the rear of the garage. Add a very large storage unit, big fenced yard and you have a winner.

Close to all restaurants on California Route 89, Pope and Baldwin beaches, bike trail and Camp Richardson.

$370,000, 2 bed plus loft, 1 bath, 979 square feet.

For more information call Walter Gadomski from Century 21 Tahoe Paradise at 530-573-4616.