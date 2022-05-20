Substances found in Bass’ car not cocaine, meth; charged with misdemeanors

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe City Councilman Cody Bass entered not guilty pleas during his first court appearance following his October 2021 arrest when was pulled over for erratic driving and charged with driving under the influence and possession of cocaine and methamphetamine like substances.

Cody Bass



Lab tests showed that the substances were in fact MDMA, better known as ecstasy, and Ketamine, both of which carry misdemeanor sentences.

“As I’ve known the whole time, I was not in possession of cocaine or methamphetamine. The drugs I was in possession of are therapeutic drugs,” Bass told the Tribune.

Bass was charged with a DUI but claims he blew a 0.0 on the breathalyzer. Bass and his attorney, William Panzer, intend to fight those charges.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s office also charged Bass with violating his probation. However, he was not on probation at the time of the incident and Judge Suzanne Kingsbury had that count struck from his file.

Bass, who serves on the South Lake Tahoe City Council, said these charges do not impact his ability to represent the city.

“When serving the city, I’m always in a sound mind,” Bass said.

His next court date is set for 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 15.

Correction: Bass was charged for violating his probation. The original article stated he was charged with violating his parole.