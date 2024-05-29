Successful businessman Eugene Hoover wants to be people’s voice on County Commission

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Retired businessman Eugene Hoover is running for the District 1 seat on the Washoe County Commission with a motto of doing what the citizens want.

“I don’t want to come across as this is my solution,” Hoover said. “It’s only a solution if the people are behind it … it’s only a solution if this is what you want … I want to do what the citizens want to do in their areas. That’s why they call it representation.”

Hoover has a background in starting and growing businesses. His last business was Silver State Couriers of Reno, which he ran for 28 years. As owner and president, he started the operation with “one customer, one truck and one driver and me in 1991”.

Hoover grew Silver State Couriers to a $2 million business with 50 employees. It offers warehousing and express delivery statewide.

Hoover said running a statewide transportation company entailed interacting with the federal and state governments.

When Hoover was a National Federation of Independent Businesses representative where he was a small business advocate and explained their challenges to the state legislature. As a candidate for lieutenant governor, Hoover traveled to all 17 Nevada counties giving speeches against the commerce tax.

“I have come out of retirement because of the breakdown of trust the citizens have for the County Commission,” Hoover said. “I believe we need a few more adults on the County Commission. If you elect me I will build a coalition on the Commission and restore the public’s trust through actions designed to help the citizens, not hurt them.”

As for Incline Village, Hoover said residents are contemplating incorporating it as a city.

“The voters in Incline and Crystal Bay do not feel their interests are being represented on the County Commission,” Hoover said.

During a recent Incline Community Forum, Denise Davis said Incline Village and Crystal Bay folks have started another push towards becoming the City of Incline Village. He was asked, “As a county commissioner, would you support that effort?”

“Before I started walking up in Incline Village and talking to voters, I just did a little napkin math and it just didn’t seem it was feasible,” Hoover said. “It just seemed like there wasn’t enough money for you guys to create your own city. And then after walking, I find that you folks aren’t really interested in having your own city. I think you want autonomy and you want to be in control of your own world. But I think that’s going to end up happening by having more influence with your county commissioner.”

Hoover emphasized this decision was for the voters to make.

“But once again I would say this. If the majority of you wanted to become your own city, then it would be my job as a commissioner to follow through with that for you,” Hoover said. “But once again, I don’t see the money (needed) to be involved there. You know quite a few of the entities are not going to give you the money you need out of the property tax for you guys to flourish without having to raise your taxes there in Incline dramatically. And I don’t think you guys want that to happen.”

Hoover referenced funding for roads, fire protection, and law enforcement.

Hoover said Incline Village and Crystal Bay residents are paying a lot of taxes into the county and they’re not getting their fair share back. He believes this is why the controversy began.

“The first thing I have to do is build a coalition on the board,” Hoover said. “… then I have to make sure all the services are equal throughout the entire county.”

Incline Village and Crystal Bay property taxes are high because of the value of the homes. Because of this, these areas are not receiving what’s due.

“There’s plenty of money throughout the county that should be reallocated for these basic services,” Hoover said. “I’ve listened to the voters of IV and CB and I’ve seen the issues they want solved … I want to be able to solve the issues for them.”

At the forum, Incline Village resident Steve Dolan asked Hoover about his opponents.

Dolan noted Hoover’s running against one active and one former commissioner.

“One wanted to sell Lake Tahoe water. And the other seems to want to turn Incline Village into Vegas North,” Dolan said. “I’m curious about how you intend to preserve our community from the rampant development that’s going on via short-term rentals and accessory dwelling unit proposals, as well as commercial entities that are working into the casino industry?”

After getting elected, Hoover’s first task would be to get a majority group together where “we can actually govern.”

“I think that is quite possible should we be able to get me elected,” Hoover said. “Once we have the majority on the commission, then it’s a matter of listening to the people. Clearly there in Incline Village, it seems to be quite the majority. I’ve done extensive walking up there and talking to a lot of voters in the last month. That as a whole you do not want all the growth. And that is your right. It would be my job as county commissioner to enforce what you want on the County Commission. All I can tell you is I’m one vote. But I will build a coalition. And I will use that to the best of my ability to try to allow you to keep the nice environment that you have up there, which is your right to do.”

Hoover listed the other issues as attainable housing, homelessness, transparency and accountability, and county services and resources.

“The voters I’ve talked to are very concerned about affordable housing and the sustainability of our businesses, and those two issues go hand in hand,” Hoover said. “We will not successfully attract new business here if we cannot bring solutions to the table for attainable housing options. We need fresh, innovative ideas to build housing, at a reasonable cost, for our county.”

Hoover on attainable housing

The county has a responsibility of approving new property developments including single-family and multi-family homes. While we have many new homes under construction, most are unaffordable. This is unacceptable.

With inflation rates rising, we need a plan to help county residents get into safe and affordable homes and make life more sustainable and predictable.

Rents are rising faster than average income. This must be addressed. We need responsible development.

Hoover on homelessness

The homeless remedies appear to be designed to perpetuate the challenges our county faces. This boondoggle is taking valuable resources from our community. Washoe County should reallocate funds and resources toward our senior citizens and other resource organizations.

Hoover on transparency and accountability

It should not take citizens 90-plus days to access public records. The government is a body built and sustained by the public. Elected officials are simply the conduit to move the needle forward.

Washoe County needs a strong independent voice at the Registrar of Voters office.

County staff need leaders on the commission to provide direction and achievable goals.

With more than 24 departments and services, Washoe County needs the commissioners to guide and lead important policy and budget conversations.

Hoover on county services and resources

For the first time in U.S. history, older adults are projected to outnumber children younger than 18 in 10 years. By 2030 all baby boomers will be at least 65 years old. Washoe County needs to plan for additional resources for seniors, including another senior center in south Reno.

Washoe County needs to provide more mental health services.

Washoe County needs to support Emergency Management Services so residents feel safe and know they will be taken care of during emergencies.

For more information on Hoover, go to https://eugenehoover.com/issues .