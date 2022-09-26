‘Suds and songs’: Luke Combs performs at Stateline (Gallery)

Luke Combs and his "beer never broke my heart" acoustic guitar performing at Harvey's Lake Tahoe on Friday, Sept. 23.

STATELINE, Nev. — The summer concert series at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe came to a close this weekend with back to back performances from one of country music’s most sought after stars, Luke Combs.

Combs is midway into a limited tour titled, “The Middle of Somewhere Tour” which stops in nine cities across the U.S. The tour appears to be a warm up for his recently announced 2023 World Tour which will take Combs to 16 different countries on three different continents.

The story of Luke Combs is one that has entranced the public. A high school dropout (by choice) who went from rags to riches, skyrocketing in popularity, becoming one of the highest paid musicians in 2019, all while earning some of the music industry’s most coveted accolades: two grammy nominations, two iHeart Radio music awards, four Academy of Country Music Awards, and six CMA’s. And yet his “average Joe” appeal remains wholly intact.

Luke Combs prepares to shotgun a beer during his performance at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe on Friday, Sept. 23.

“He’s the kind of guy you want to have a beer with,” said a fan from Friday night’s show … and so they did. Combs kicked off his set (literally) by booting a red solo cup of sudsy liquid into what can now be called “the splash zone.” He belted out lyrics from his most popular singles while shotgunning beers in between. He swooned the audience with poignant country ballads while his acoustic guitar reminded everyone that “beer never broke my heart.”

Combs played nearly a two hour set on Friday night and his fans drank up every last drop of it with a thirst that seemingly could not be quenched. But eventually, the beertender had to yell “last call” so that he could mosey on over to Las Vegas to perform at iHeart Radio’s annual music festival. But before he did, Combs left everyone in attendance on Thursday and Friday night feeling like their solo cups were half full.

Luke Combs dropkicks his beer into a crowd of cheering fans.

Katie from Reno with her friends waiting to see Luke Combs for the first time.

Luke and his wife from Sacramento ready to see Luke Combs perform.

Sara from Manteca with her friend waiting for Luke Combs to take the stage.

Alyssa from Reno with her group of friends waiting to see Luke Combs.

Jordan Davis performing ahead of Luke Combs at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe on Friday, Sept. 23.

Rachel from Reno with her friend waiting to see Luke Combs perform.

Stacie from Reno with her friend having some fun before Luke Combs takes the stage.

