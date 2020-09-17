Sugar Pine Foundation seeks help in collecting seeds for wildfire reforestation

Sugar Pine Foundation is collecting Jeffrey Pine seeds.

The Sugar Pine Foundation is collecting Jeffrey Pine seeds in efforts to restore wildfire burn areas.

During this time of year, the Sugar Pine Foundation usually collects cones but due to smoke and forest closures, those collections have been halted. Cone collections bring in seeds that are used to grow and reforest burn areas.

The Sugar Pine Foundation is currently growing seedlings for burn areas from the Emerald, Little Valley and Loyalton fires that are within the Forest Service seed zone 772 that includes South Lake Tahoe to Sierraville along with the West Shore.

The majority of those seeds that are falling, or ‘helicoptering’ from the trees, are seeds of the Jeffrey Pine.

Seeds can be easily seen on streets, in yards and in parking lots around the basin.

“Trees that need the most reforestation are the Jeffrey Pine,” said Maria Mircheva, executive director of Sugar Pine Foundation.

Mircheva says that she has collected over 100 seeds herself from around her home and in parking lots but needs more.

Collected seeds will be grown to seedlings for 1-2 years before being planted at the burn areas. Seeds will be grown at Cal Forest Nurseries in Etna, Calif., and a Forest Service nursery in Camino, Calif. Mircheva said that extra seeds will be placed in a seed bank for future use of other burn areas.

Along with the Loyalton fire, Mircheva hopes to be able to plant possibly for the Fork Fire as well.

Sugar Pine Foundation works with the Forest Service, Nevada State Parks and other organizations for tree planting and reforestation efforts to mimic the natural composition of the forest.

Those who collect seeds are given a Sugar Pine Foundation T-shirt.

Bring the seeds to 1458 Mount Rainier Dr. in South Lake Tahoe.

The Sugar Pine Foundation asks that you include the approximate location where you collected the seeds, along with your address and T-shirt size.

For more information visit, http://www.sugarpinefoundation.org.