Sugar Pine Village, single-use plastics on plate for City Council

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Single-use plastics are a significant source of waste and pollution in South Lake Tahoe and the City Council will discuss increasing regulation on Tuesday.

Consistent with its 2021-2026 Strategic Plan, the council is being asked to provide direction on possible actions to increase regulations, including outreach and enforcement, adopting a new ordinance for the city to take on an enforcement role in the new state law on single-use foodware, amending the current polystyrene and plastic food packaging ordinance and prohibit the sale of certain single-use plastic items such as utensils and beverage bottles.

According to the city agenda, single-use plastics are a significant source of waste and pollution because of the sheer volume of these products produced and the long amount of time they exist in the environment.

Single-use plastics are generally defined as goods made primarily from petrochemicals that are meant to be disposed of right after use which include items such as plastic straws, coffee stir sticks, shopping bags, beverage bottles, and packaging. Discarded plastics are particularly damaging to water quality because they don’t really break down or decompose; they break apart into microplastics that end up in rivers and streams and eventually in Lake Tahoe.

Affordable housing project

The council may also pass a series of resolutions for the Sugar Pine Village project, a proposed 248-unit affordable housing project on more than 11 acres located at 1888 Lake Tahoe Boulevard and 1029 Tata Lane. The land is state owned and managed by the California Tahoe Conservancy.

Council may pass a resolution to discount building permit fees by 20%.

The city has been a partner with project developer, Related Companies of California, LLC, and has contributed $1,194,255 in redevelopment agency and home program income, a $1,250,000 loan for the purchase of land coverage, and partnered with the developer on multiple grant applications totaling $45,555,370, said the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. The city’s economic commitment to the project is $2,444,255.

The developer is proposing to utilize factory built modular construction for the residential units and is requesting a reduction in building permit fees, justified by the reduced number of required onsite inspections and workload for city inspection staff.

The city said building permit fees are calculated as 2% of a project construction valuation. For Phase 1a building permit fees are estimated to total approximately $620,000. This does not include fees collected by the city on behalf of the school district and state agencies.

Due to reduced inspections required by the local jurisdiction, city staff has recommended a reduction in building permit fees for all phases of the project equal to 20% of the project valuation associated with the modular units. This reduction in fees is approximately $55,020 for Phase 1a and $49,075 for each subsequent phase for a total of approximately $202,245.

In another related agenda item, council will be asked to pass a resolution authorizing the joint application with Related Companies of California for the Local Government Matching Grants program for Sugar Pine Village Phase 2A in the amount of $5,943,000; 2) Pass a resolution supporting the application of Related Companies of California and St. Joseph Community Land Trust for $4,000,000 of LGMG program funding and approving the budget for Phase 1A; and 3) Pass a resolution supporting the application of Related Companies of California for $5,943,000 of LGMG program funding and approving the budget for Phase 2A.

Community park at Ski Run

A strong push is being made to establish a community park off Ski Run Boulevard and the city may pass a resolution transferring 1,115-square-feet of land for the project for no cost.

Ski Run Park LLC in May submitted a request for the land to be transferred.

The city agenda said the request is consistent with the goals and policies of the City General Plan and Tourist Core Area Plan.

Proclamation, crosswalk painting for Pride Month

Council may also decide to paint a crosswalk to celebrate Pride Month.

City staff narrowed down the crosswalk to four location options and three different styles to choose from if the council gives the go-ahead.

The considered locations are at U.S. Highway 50 and Lakeview Avenue, Ski Run Boulevard at Tamarack Avenue, Harrison Street at San Francisco Avenue and South Tahoe Bikeway at San Francisco Avenue. The city said the Ski Run option may require ADA ramp upgrades that could cost about $10,000 while at the other locations costs are minimal and can be absorbed with the operational budget.

One of the three sidewalk painting options should council decide to move forward.

Provided

Council will also decide the duration, whether temporary or permanent of somewhere in between.

It may also decide to pass a proclamation recognizing June 2022 as Pride Month.

Celebrating employees

Newer and long-standing employees will also be recognized for years of service.

Two employees will be recognized for reaching 20 years of service including Dennis Churchill, facilities maintenance and Stanley Hill, engineering.

One employee, Ben Hannah, finance, has reached 10 years and Brian Belser, motor pool, has reached the 5-year milestone.

For the full agenda, visit the city’s website .

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. It can also be viewed on Channel 21, the city’s website http://www.cityofslt.us and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85221370887 .