Summer 2025 Lake Tahoe music guide: Concerts, festivals & free shows around the lake (May-July)

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – As snowmelt turns to streams and wildflowers begin to bloom, Lake Tahoe’s summer soundtrack comes alive. From major headliners at the lake’s biggest venues to free weekly concerts in the park, here’s your no-fuss, easy-to-navigate guide to live music around the lake this May, June, and July.

Major Concerts & Festivals

Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic (formerly Harveys) – Stateline

Rod Stewart – June 14

Kane Brown – June 26

Earth, Wind & Fire – June 28

Cody Jinks – July 11

Jon Pardi – July 18 & 19



The Hangar – South Lake Tahoe

The Hip Abduction – June 7

Rising Appalachia – June 8

Avi Kaplan – June 13

You Should Be Dancing – June 28

Helado Negro – July 11

The Polish Ambassador – July 12

Allah-Las – July 19

Slenderbodies – July 25

Club Heartache: The Altons & Three Sinseers – July 31



Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival – Sand Harbor

Jumping Jack Flash (Rolling Stones Tribute) – July 7

Reno Philharmonic: Icons – July 14

Reno Jazz Orchestra: Tribute to Quincy Jones – July 21

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA – July 22



Valhalla Art, Music & Theatre Festival – South Lake Tahoe

Nether House – June 4

Alice Wallace – June 11

Bread and Butter Band (Free Lawn Concert) – June 15

Alex Lucero Band (Free Lawn Concert) – June 29

Jackie Venson – July 15

Dennis Johnson & The Revelators – July 23

Wolf Jett (Free Lawn Concert) – July 27

Walt Wilkins & The Ramble – July 30

FEELINGS: Closed in Sculpture & A Musical Moment – July 31

Gamblers Run Music Festival – Crystal Bay

July 24-26 at the Crystal Bay Club

Line up includes:

The Brothers Comatose

Beats Antique

Papadosio

Paul Thorn

North Mississippi Allstars

MarchFourth

Monophonics

Thumpasaurus

+ MORE

Free & Weekly Music Series

Music in the Park – Truckee

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

Boot Juice – June 18

Megan Lacy & Rogue Coyote – June 25

Matt Axton – July 2

Dead Winter Carpenters – July 9

Down the Rabbit Hole – July 16

Classical Tahoe – July 23

Blues Monsters – July 30



Music in the Park – Meyers

Sundays, 3:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m.

Trey Stone Band – June 8

Dirty Cello – July 13



The Shops at Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series – South Lake Tahoe

Fridays & Saturdays, May 5–Sept. 13, 5:45 p.m.–9:15 p.m.

Greg Austin & Southern Justice – May 23

Jackeyes – May 24

Guilty as Charged – May 25

Sierra Roc – May 30

VTA & The Tahoe Tribe – May 31

Pamela Parker Fantastic Machine – June 6

Ariel Jean – June 7

New Wave Crave – June 13

The Heidi Incident – June 14

Drinking with Clowns – June 14

Austin Mo Experience – June 20

The Band Clic – June 21

Erika Malone’s Eminence – June 27

Burke. – June 28

Rick Hays & American Steel – July 4

Huckleberry Road – July 5

Cliff Porter (of Jelly Bread) – July 10

Jakes Garage Band – July 11

Spazmatics – July 12

American Mile – July 18

Golden Cadillacs – July 19

Billy Williams – July 25

Red Light Challenge – July 26



Live at Lakeview Summer Music Series – Lakeview Commons, South Lake Tahoe

Thursdays, June 19–Aug. 28 (except July 3), 4:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

Full lineup drops May 15



Music on the Beach – Kings Beach

Fridays, June 13–Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m.

Suika T & Band – June 13

Peter Joseph Burtt & The King Tide – June 20

Coburn Station – June 27

The Blues Monsters – July 3

Jimbo Scott & Yesterday’s Biscuits – July 11

The Sam Chase & The Untraditional – July 18

Wolf Jett – July 25



Concerts at Commons Beach – Tahoe City

Sundays, June 15–Sept. 7, 4 p.m.–7 p.m.

Broken Compass Bluegrass – June 15

Joy and Madness – June 22

Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber – June 29

Dead Winter Carpenters – July 6

Great North Special – July 13

Cool Cool Cool – July 20

Poor Man’s Whiskey – July 27



Tunes on Tap– Incline Village

Thursdays, July 10–Sept. 18, 7 p.m.

Peter Joseph Burtt – July 10

Sneaky Creatures – July 17

Broken Compass Bluegrass – July 24

Metal Echo – July 31

Classical Tahoe – Incline Village

Orli Shaham – Performs Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 “Emperor” – July 25

Music in Motion – An evening of iconic dance works in collaboration with Lake Tahoe Dance Collective – July 26

– July 26 Ron & Maureen Ashley Oasis Chamber Music Series: Beethoven and Brahms – July 27

Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part live music roundup. This part features the live music through July. The next part will be published in July and will feature the August-September lineups.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.