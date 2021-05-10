Summer concert series returning to South Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. — The Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series is returning to Stateline after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe on Monday announced the return of the popular concerts starting in July.

Acts on the schedule for this year include Roger Daltrey, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Train and Alabama performing on its 50th anniversary tour. Tickets are available for some shows and others will be going on sale soon.

“The Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys has been a wildly popular offering in the destination since 2005, entertaining guests and the community in an unmatched outdoor setting surrounded by natural beauty on the South Shore,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager of Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe John Koster. “As we celebrate the highly anticipated return of live entertainment and the unforgettable memories that concerts will bring, our priority will remain the health and safety of our guests and team members. We will continue to remain in compliance with the Nevada governor’s executive orders, as well as applicable state and local directives.”

Officials say there are more announcements to come but here is the schedule thus far:

Phish – Tuesday, July 20 and Wednesday, July 21

Previously announced; tickets on sale now

Old Dominion – Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24

Tickets for the second date (July 24) will go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. PT

Brantley Gilbert – Friday, July 30

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 21

Roger Daltrey – Saturday, Aug. 21

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 21

Dierks Bentley – Sunday, Aug. 22

Previously announced; tickets are on sale now

Eric Church – Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 4

Miranda Lambert – Thursday, Sept. 2

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 4

Train – Friday, Sept. 3

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 21

Alabama – Saturday, Sept. 4

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 14.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com .

“The series has featured over 175 shows with over 1.2 million attendees, including the likes of Elton John, Keith Urban, The Eagles, Stevie Wonder, Dave Matthews Band, Journey, Carrie Underwood, Aerosmith, Blake Shelton, Bruno Mars, James Taylor, The Who and Lady Gaga,” said Another Planet Entertainment President and Co-Founder Sherry Wasserman. “We look forward to a spectacular return to concerts and joining together once again to enjoy the music.”

The Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series will follow various safety protocols within the venue and will continue to monitor best practices within the industry to ensure a safe experience. These protocols include mandatory masks unless actively drinking or eating, and free hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue.