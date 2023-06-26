‘Summer finally makes an appearance;’ Weather Service calls for thunderstorms followed by hotter temps

Temperatures are expected to increase later in the week.

Provided / Alert Wildfire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Below average temperatures, rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the Basin through Wednesday before typical summer temperatures make an appearance later in the week.

The National Weather Service is calling for Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms starting around 11 a.m. on Monday lasting through the afternoon.

Tuesday should see sunny skies and a high of 69 degrees before thunderstorms reappear on Wednesday. The weather service warns of potential impacts from the rain in creeks and burn scar areas.

Temperatures will steadily increase throughout the week, with Saturday seeing a high of 87 degrees.

“After this stretch of relatively cooler weather, summer will finally make an appearance in earnest the end of next week into the start of July. While highs will only be about 5-8 degrees above normal, the much warmer conditions and almost no cloud cover will rapidly accelerate snowmelt,” NWS said.

With the increased snowmelt, NWS is warning of heightened flood risk.