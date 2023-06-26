‘Summer finally makes an appearance;’ Weather Service calls for thunderstorms followed by hotter temps
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Below average temperatures, rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the Basin through Wednesday before typical summer temperatures make an appearance later in the week.
The National Weather Service is calling for Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms starting around 11 a.m. on Monday lasting through the afternoon.
Tuesday should see sunny skies and a high of 69 degrees before thunderstorms reappear on Wednesday. The weather service warns of potential impacts from the rain in creeks and burn scar areas.
Temperatures will steadily increase throughout the week, with Saturday seeing a high of 87 degrees.
“After this stretch of relatively cooler weather, summer will finally make an appearance in earnest the end of next week into the start of July. While highs will only be about 5-8 degrees above normal, the much warmer conditions and almost no cloud cover will rapidly accelerate snowmelt,” NWS said.
With the increased snowmelt, NWS is warning of heightened flood risk.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.