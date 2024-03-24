Summer interest forms available on April 1 for Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe will open interest forms for their summer program and summer camps on April 1. The Club will be open for summer from June 24 to August 16. They will be closed July 4-5 for the national holiday. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon snack will be provided for free. The cost for their general summer membership and punch cards are detailed here: bgclt.org/summer-membership .

Fees for specialty camps and field trips are separate from general summer membership. You do not have to have a summer membership to attend one of our camps. However, field trips will only be open to summer members. The camp schedules are detailed here: bgclt.org/summer-membership .

Families can register their interest in a summer membership and/or specialty camps on April 1st via their parent portal. If you are new to the Club, you can sign-up for the parent portal on the parent portal tab at bgclt.org . Everyone has to apply for summer, even if you have been a member during the school year. Priority for enrollment goes to low-income families, children in foster care, or who are experiencing homelessness.

Registration will be open until April 19. If you miss the registration period, you will automatically be placed on the waitlist. Successful summer membership and specialty camp applicants will be notified on May 1 at 5 p.m.

For more information, contact the Membership Services Team at membership@bgclt.org or 530 542 0838 between 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday.