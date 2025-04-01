Summer interest forms for Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe available

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe opened interest forms for their summer program on March 31. The Club will be open for summer from June 30 to August 15. They will be closed on the 4th and 5th of July for the national holiday. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon snack will be provided for FREE. The cost for their general summer membership and punch cards are detailed here: bgclt.org/summer-membership .

Families can register for a summer membership through the parent portal at bgclt.org , available from March 31 to April 25. If you’re new to the Club, you must create an account to apply. All families must register for the summer, even if they were members during the school year. Priority enrollment will be given to low-income families, children in foster care, and those experiencing homelessness. After April 25, late registrants will be automatically placed on the waitlist. Successful applicants will be notified on Friday, May 2.

Applications for camps, specialty programs, and field trips will be available starting Friday, May 2. Fees for these programs are separate from the general summer membership. A summer membership is not required to attend most of our camps, but field trips will be exclusive to summer members. The camp schedules are available here: bgclt.org/summer-membership .

The Membership Services Team will visit all Club sites to assist families with completing camp, specialty program, and field trip applications, as well as paying the fees up until the last day of school. Please ensure that you have created an account on the parent portal prior to your visit, as applications will not be available online. The dates are as follows (subject to change):

Date Site Time Tuesdays Bijou 3:30pm – 5:00pm Wednesdays Meyers 3:30pm – 5:00pm Thursdays Tahoe Valley 3:30pm – 5:00pm Fridays (First Day May 2nd) Angel of Tahoe 3:30pm – 6:00pm

If families are unable to attend on the designated dates or have any additional questions, please contact the Membership Services Team by emailing membership@bgclt.org to schedule an appointment.