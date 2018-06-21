Summer is here: Tips for spending the season in Tahoe

At long last, summer is officially here. The season began on Thursday, June 21, bringing with it countless concert series, opportunities for recreation and outdoor dining throughout the Tahoe Basin. Aside from holidays like Fourth of July and Labor Day — which regularly bring in crowds over the three-day weekends — here's everything you can't miss this season.

THE MUSIC

Summer is the time for outdoor music around the lake. It doesn't matter whether you'll be on North Shore or South Shore — there's a chance for you to dance.

Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series — Held through Friday, Sept. 7, this is arguably the largest scene in Tahoe for big-name acts. This summer's highlights include performances from indie rockers Florence and The Machine to pop star Charlie Puth. Hurry and grab tickets while you can — many shows are starting to sell out. All acts take the stage at Harveys Outdoor Arena in Stateline. Visit http://www.ticketmaster.com to learn more.

Amplified Summer Music Series — Hard Rock Hotel and Casino launches its first-ever installment of outdoor concerts with this series, which is currently scheduled to kick off on Saturday, July 7. The Alt-Rock Reload begins at 5 p.m. and features performances from Everclear, Fuel, Marcy Playground, Local H and Oleander. Ice Cube will also take the stage as part of Amplified Summer Music Series — check out the show on Saturday, Aug. 4. Get more details and purchase tickets at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.

Valhalla Art, Music & Theatre Festival — The fun began on Friday, June 22, but it continues through October — meaning there's plenty of time to catch performances from Tahoe Improv Players, artists in residence, concerts on the lawn and plays like "Tea for Three" and "Steel Magnolias." The festival also offers arts-focused workshops and camps. Check out http://www.valhallatahoe.com for all you need to know.

Live at Lakeview — Lakeview Commons is home to a free outdoor music series each Thursday through Aug. 30. Aside from the tunes, guests can look forward to a beer garden, local merchants and food vendors, and a rockin' good time. Bring the family, but leave the pets at home. For more information and a full lineup, visit http://www.liveatlakeview.com.

Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series — Billed as Lake Tahoe's largest free concert series, the music takes over Heavenly Village every Friday and Saturday (additional days on holiday weekends) beginning at 5:30 p.m. Expect food and fun each weekend through Labor Day. Additional details are available at http://www.theshopsatheavenly.com.

Concerts at Commons Beach — Staying on North Shore? Tahoe City's Commons Beach hosts weekly free music every Sunday from 4-7 p.m. The series welcomes performers of every style, including Groove Foundry, Sambada, Mumbo Gumbo and Ideateam. Joy & Madness concludes the series on Sept. 2. The site is family-friendly, and even features a playground for children. Learn more at http://www.concertsatcommonsbeach.com.

THE EVENTS

American Century Championship — A hot commodity every summer, celebrity golf takes over Edgewood Tahoe from Tuesday, July 10, through Sunday, July 15. Catch your favorite athletes and entertainers on the green throughout the week — this is your chance to snag an autograph. Will former all-star pitcher Mark Mulder go home with the four-peat this year? See http://www.americancenturychampsionship.com for details on the competition.

Solid Gold Soul — Harrah's Lake Tahoe hosts this soul music tribute all summer. Performances are held in the South Shore Room most Thursdays through Mondays at 8 p.m. until Monday, Sept. 3. The show highlights nearly all iconic R&B and soul artists from the latter half of the 20th century — look forward to hits from Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, Aretha Franklin, Sam Cooke and more. Visit http://www.harrahstahoe.com for more.

Sample the Sierra — Foodies: This event (held the last weekend of summer) is for you. This South Lake Tahoe farm-to-fork festival pairs local chefs and restaurants with regional growers and producers to serve up food and wine pairings. One ticket gives an entrant unlimited access to samples. Tickets are on sale now, so grab them while you can. Check out http://www.samplethesierra.com for everything you need to know.

Wanderlust Yoga Festival — Squaw Valley hosts this four-day, yoga-focused event July 19-22. It's a celebration of all things yoga, meditation, nature and more that also features music. The venue invites the world's best teachers and instructors, so if you're into yoga you won't want to miss it. Go to http://www.squawalpine.com to purchase your pass and learn more.

Autumn Food & Wine Festival — While titled after the fall season, Northstar California Resort's event is held in the final few weeks of summer. From Friday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Sept. 9, the 33rd annual festival brings winemakers together with top chefs for tastings, seminars and mountaintop dining. Visit http://www.northstarcalifornia.com for details.

THE RECREATION

There are countless trails to hike throughout the basin, but our top one for this summer is the trek to Angora Lakes. It's relatively short, not too strenuous, and once you reach your final destination you can reward yourself with Angora Lakes Resort's famous lemonade and a fun day at the beach — be sure to bring your swimsuit so you can go for a refreshing dip.

The Drinks

Round out a day of excitement with a cold one at any of the breweries that are blossoming around the lake.

South Shore's hot spots include South Lake Brewing Company, Cold Water Brewery & Grill, Sidellis Lake Tahoe, Outpost Brewing Co., Lake Tahoe AleWorX and Tahoe Mountain Brews. North Shore boasts Alibi Ale Works, FiftyFifty Brewing Co. and Tahoe Mountain Brewing Co. If you want to hit more than one spot, consider booking a tour with Tahoe Brew Tours. The company offers various packages — pick one that works for your preferences. Check out http://www.tahoebrewtours.com for information.