Tahoe Works summer job fair at Harveys Lake Tahoe on South Shore

Those looking for a job on South Shore will want to head to Harveys Lake Tahoe on Thursday, May 17, for a summer job fair.

Known as "Tahoe Works," some of the region's top employers will be at Harveys from 2-6 p.m. The event is free to attend and all attendees will receive a free LinkedIn headshot photo, according to a press release.

Participating businesses include: Aramark Lake Tahoe – Zephyr Cove Resort and Lake Tahoe Cruises; Beach Retreat and Lodge Tahoe; Camp Richardson Resort and Marina; El Dorado County; Harrah's and Harveys Lake Tahoe; Heavenly Mountain Resort; Laborers PSWROC; Lake Tahoe Golf Course; Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel; MontBleu Resort, Casino & Spa; Round Hill Pines Beach Resort; ServPro of Carson City/Douglas County/South Lake Tahoe; Tahoe Sports; Tahoe Transportation District; The Ridge Tahoe/Resorts West.

Additional businesses, as well as information on resources from housing and health care, snacks and refreshments, also will be available at the event, which is being hosted by El Dorado County, the Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce (Tahoe Chamber) and ADVANCE.

To register for the event, visit tahoechamber.org. Registration is not required, but is highly recommended. For more information, contact Tahoe Chamber at 775-588-1728.

For information about other free job assistance services in El Dorado County, call the El Dorado County Employment Resource Centers at 530-573-4330 in South Lake Tahoe or 530-642-4850 in Placerville, or visit http://www.edcgov.us/humanservices.