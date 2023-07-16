Summer of Skin Care

Lauren Zeffaro, FNP

Provided

Skin care is an essential daily routine. As summer heats up and you spend more time outdoors, it’s important to adjust your regime to accommodate the heat and exposure. Though skin care will look different for every person, any skin care routine should include cleansing, exfoliating, hydrating and protecting.

It’s best to complete a thorough cleansing twice a day. At night, make sure all dirt, sunscreen, and makeup is removed and skin is clean. For cleaning, use a product with foamy texture, as opposed to a creamy texture. Creamy, thicker textured products have extra moisturizing that isn’t as important during the summer. After cleansing, use a formulated toner or to remove any missed dirt or makeup.

Exfoliation is the process of removing dead cells from the outer layer of the skin. It can be especially helpful for those who work outside or sweat a lot, causing buildup on the skin’s surface. Choose an exfoliation method that suits your skin. People with dry, oily, and darker skin may all need to use different methods. Be gentle when you exfoliate and follow up with a good moisturizer.

For dry skin, hydration is key. On sweaty summer days, heavier moisturizers can be switched for serums like vitamin C or hyaluronic acid. Lighter moisturizers are also effective, such as water-based gel or oil-free products.

Sun protection is essential as you enjoy the outdoors this summer — use sunscreen to avoid sunburn and decrease your risk of skin damage or cancer. Sunscreen should have a SPF of 30 or higher, be water-resistant and provide broad-spectrum protection (protects against UVA and UVB rays). When outdoors, sunscreen should be reapplied at least every 80 minutes.

Other ways to protect your skin from the sun’s damaging rays include long-sleeve shirts, pants, and a wide-brimmed hat. At the lake or river, wear a swim shirt or rash guard that is rated for sun protection. Lastly, limit your time outdoors when the sun is directly overhead and its rays are strongest, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

If you have questions about maintaining healthy skin, speak with your doctor, dermatologist, or a plastic surgeon about a routine that fits your unique skin and lifestyle. There are treatment options to address dry skin, remove sun spots, even out skin tone or redness, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, even after damage has occurred.

Proper care of your skin each day can keep it healthy. Remember to drink plenty of water each day and eat a balanced, nutritious diet. Be aware of any skin or mole changes and discuss them with your doctor.

Dr. Kathleen A. Holoyda is a board-eligible plastic and reconstructive surgeon offering skin restoration treatments including injectable fillers, medical-grade skin care, and Clear + Brilliant laser treatment. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call 530.543.5799 or visit BartonHealth.org/PlasticSurgery.