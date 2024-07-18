Summer programs return to Taylor Creek Visitor Center and Lake of the Sky Amphitheater
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Friday, July 12, 2024, the Taylor Creek Visitor Center welcomed the return of the summer evening programs at the Lake of the Sky Amphitheater. Steve Hale, of Comstock Characters, kicked off the season with his character portrayal of Tahoe explorer, John C. Fremont.
Upcoming programs include a “lively” presentation from Northern California Bats on July 26, and an in-depth look at Lake Tahoe’s black bear population with Toogee Sielsch (Tahoe Toogee) on August 30. A full list of upcoming interpretive programs can be found online.
In addition to educational programs, music is back at the Lake of the Sky Amphitheater, a first for the venue in many years. On Friday, July 19, local band BluesBerry Jam, will bring live music to the stage with an eclectic mix of classic and modern rock cover songs. The show runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. The event is ticketed, with all proceeds supporting the Taylor Creek Visitor Center. Tickets are $20 per adult and $10 per child and may be purchased online or at the door (cash preferred).
Summer presentations and events at the Lake of the Sky Amphitheater are provided through partnership with the Great Basin Institute and USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.
