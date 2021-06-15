Summer Reading Challenge for kids, adults lasts through August

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Summer Reading Challenge is on for kids and adults at South Lake Tahoe Library.

Everyone is encouraged to participate in the challenge that began at the beginning of the month and lasts through August.

Register and log reading online at eldoradolibrary.beanstack.org and win prizes for reading. All reading counts and those too young to read can have someone read to them.

Special online performances will be held at 2 p.m. on Fridays, July 16 and 30.

For more information, visit eldoradolibrary.org or call the library at 530-573-3185.





The challenge is sponsored by Friends of the Library and South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club.