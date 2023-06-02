Summer Reading Challenge returns to South Lake Tahoe Library
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Summer is finally here and so is the Summer Reading Challenge at the South Lake Tahoe Library.
Children, teens, and adults are encouraged to participate in the Reading Challenge, sponsored by Friends of the Library, and South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club, through Aug. 31. Register and log reading online at eldoradolibrary.beanstack.org and win prizes — all reading counts. Not a reader? Have someone read to you, or try one of the many downloadable audiobooks.
Special performances will be held in June and July. Check the calendar of events at eldoradolibrary.org or call the library at 530-573-3185 for more information.
Some performances include Fratello Marionettes at 4 p.m. June 14; Wild Things at 2 p.m. July 7; Peanut’s Playhouse: Ventriloquist Puppet Show at 2 p.m. July 21 and Magician Brian Scott at 2 p.m. July 28.
The South Lake Tahoe Library is located at 1000 Rufus Allen Boulevard.
