Summer-Ready Nutrition: Insider Tips for a Leaner, Healthier You

As summer approaches, many Americans shift their focus toward achieving a “beach body.” A survey found that 46% of Americans attempt to lose weight through dieting and/or exercise. Weight gain often accumulates due to the festive foods consumed during holiday celebrations such as Halloween, Thanksgiving, and those during winter. Additionally, winter’s shorter daylight hours contribute to reduced physical activity and increased appetite.

With warmer weather comes lighter, more revealing clothing, and heightening body image concerns. Social media, magazines, and advertisements promoting the “ideal” summer body can fuel body dissatisfaction.

While appearance may be a primary motivator, the World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes that lowering body weight from an overweight category (BMI > 25 kg/m²) to a normal range can significantly improve health outcomes.

Calorie Deficit

Different dietary approaches, such as intermittent fasting, ketogenic, low carbohydrate, low fat, paleo, and other commercial diets all function by creating a calorie deficit, that is, consuming fewer calories than the body expends. However, the sustainability of a diet is crucial for long-term success. A minimally processed diet with gradual reductions in added salt, sugar, fats, and refined grains can promote natural satiety and facilitate weight loss.

Losing Fat While Preserving Muscle

Weight loss should prioritize fat loss rather than muscle loss. A balanced approach to macronutrient (macro) intake, macros being protein, carbohydrates, and fats, ensures that muscle is preserved while body fat is reduced.

Calories from different macronutrients, affect metabolism differently:

Protein

Protein is one macro whose quality varies among sources. The more complete animal proteins (e.g., egg whites) contain all essential amino acids in more optimal ratios for muscle growth, whereas plant proteins (e.g., broccoli) may contain less of certain amino acids in the optimal ratio. Therefore, the same amount of protein from different sources may not have the same impact on muscle growth and retention.

Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates can have vastly different metabolic effects. Refined carbohydrates, such as those in candy, soda, and fruit juices, cause rapid spikes in blood glucose, leading to insulin surges that drive glucose into fat storage. Similarly, refined grains such as white rice and processed wheat are stripped of fiber, making them quickly digestible and absorbable, contributing to fat accumulation.

On the other hand, whole-food carbohydrates, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains contain fiber that slows glucose absorption, preventing the sharp glucose spikes resulting in more adipose tissue.

Fats

Fats are essential for hormone production and overall cellular function. Omega-3 fatty acids from marine sources such as DHA and EPA play a critical role in reducing inflammation and supporting metabolic health. Meanwhile, excessive intake of saturated fats can contribute to insulin resistance, promoting fat storage rather than fat oxidation. A diet rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats is preferable for metabolic health.

Strategic Macro Planning

Targeting adipose tissue loss requires more than arbitrarily restricting calories without regard to their composition. Whether they come from refined or unprocessed carbohydrates, complete or incomplete proteins, or healthy or unhealthy fats, affects body composition.

After selecting healthy sources of macros, determining their ratio depends on such variables as resting energy expenditure, overall activity level, recommended fat intake, and ideal body weight. A spreadsheet that uses these factors is available at MNTScientific.com under “Determine Your Macros.”

The Importance of Sufficient Natural Carbohydrates

Maintaining a stable blood glucose range (70-100 mg/dL) is essential for metabolic balance. When blood glucose levels drop, the pancreas releases glucagon, prompting the body to convert muscle protein into glucose to maintain energy levels. Over time, this can lead to muscle loss if carbohydrate intake is insufficient.

Conversely, excessive blood glucose leads to fat storage, emphasizing the importance of choosing natural, fiber-rich carbohydrates that provide a steady glucose release rather than a sharp insulin response.

Resistance Training and Adequate Protein

Consuming excess protein in the presence of high glucose intake can lead to fat storage. However, resistance training increases the body’s ability to use more protein for muscle growth rather than fat storage.

Additionally, moderate, as opposed to high intensity aerobic exercise encourages fat oxidation while protecting muscle tissue from being broken down for energy.

Fat and Alcohol: Hidden Factors in Weight Gain

Excess fat consumption, particularly from processed sources, promotes fat deposition.

At 7 kcal per gram, alcohol is energy-dense and metabolized before carbohydrates or fats. Alcohol not used for energy is stored as fat and has no place in weight loss efforts.

Conclusion

Achieving a summer-ready physique by implementing health promoting, sustainable changes over short-term diet fads is consistent with long-term wellness. Combining proper macronutrient balance, whole-food nutrition, structured physical activity with resistance training, optimimizes fat loss and muscle preservation, or even muscle growth.

A registered dietitian, adept at weight loss and exercise can be a valuable asset toward a safe, healthy, sustainable lifestyle.

About the Author

Patrick Traynor, PHD, MPH, RD, CPT is a registered dietitian with an insurance-based practice, MNT Scientific, LLC in South Lake Tahoe, CA, Minden, NV, & Ashland, OR. In office or video appointments can be requested online at MNTScientific.com or by calling (530)429-7363. Inquiries can be directed to info@mntscientific.com .