Ah, the sweet memories of summers past! I once penned the definitive guide to tea, a bible of brews. Now, with June gracing us as National Iced Tea Month, it’s the perfect moment to revisit those days of tea-sipping bliss. Back then, my doorstep was a constant parade of tea boxes, complimentary gifts from the industry’s titans. I was, quite simply, in tea heaven, joyfully exploring the refreshing universe of teas and herbal infusions. These delightful concoctions promised to elevate our summer wellness from head to toe. And here in Tahoe, where the sun blazes, and the air is crisp, a well-crafted cup of tea is the ideal companion for any outdoor adventure. It’s a refreshing experience.

SUNRISE BLACK TEA: Black tea is touted for its robust flavor and variety of health perks. It helps in improving heart health by reducing the risk of heart diseases. How it Works: The antioxidants in black tea, such as theaflavins, help in lowering cholesterol levels and improving blood vessel function. Summer Way to Fix: To enjoy black tea in the summer, brew a strong cup, let it cool, and serve it over ice with a slice of lemon. You can also add mint leaves for an extra refreshing twist. Why Super for Summer in Tahoe: At Tahoe, where outdoor activities like hiking and biking are “in”, black tea can be a great way to rejuvenate. Its caffeine content offers an energy boost for long summer days. Black tea is a great choice for summer wellness, offering a healthy and cheap beverage for indoors and outdoors.

AFTERNOON GREEN TEA: Green tea is known for its high antioxidant content. It aids in weight loss by boosting burning fat! How it Works: The catechins in green tea, particularly EGCG, help increase the body’s metabolic rate. Summer Way to Fix: For a chill summer drink, brew green tea, chill it, and serve it iced. Add slices of orange or a few berries for added flavor. Why Super for Summer in Tahoe: Green tea can be awesome at Tahoe, where staying active and maintaining a healthy weight is easier surrounded by nature encouraging a healthier lifestyle. Green tea is an excellent choice to help you stay fit and healthy during summer at Tahoe.

SUNSET WHITE TEA: White tea is the least processed among all tea types, making it rich in antioxidants. White tea helps in protecting the skin from sun damage. How it Works: The antioxidants in white tea combat free radicals by UV exposure, thus protecting the skin. Summer Way to Fix: To savor white tea in the summer, steep it in cold water for a few hours, then strain and serve chilled. You can add a splash of lemon or lime for extra flavor. Why Super for Summer in Tahoe: At Tahoe, where sun exposure can be intense due to the high altitude, white tea can be a great addition to your summer wellness routine, helping protect your skin. White tea offers a delicate beverage for summer wellness at Tahoe.

I can personally attest black, white, and green tea grace my kitchen pantry All three are my tea friends during the daytime. But it’s cup of mellow chamomile at night that is my favorite herbal tea to complement summer evenings.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, nutrition, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws: The Heart of a Siamese Cat, (Book 2) Time-Traveling Tabby, and a sci-fi trilogy–The Ghost Ships. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com