Summer transit: Getting around Tahoe without a car

Lime brought back its army of electric scooters to South Lake Tahoe on May 20. The scooters are a good way of moving around the South Shore without using a car. Bill Rozak

Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With peak summer visitation on the way, the South Shore Transportation Management Association has provided an update on how to get around the basin without using a car.

Lime returned on May 20 with an army of electric scooters and will stick around through October, depending on when the snow flies. Scooters are available to rent through the Lime app and operating and safety videos are available at https://safety.li.me/ .

Join the Bike Challenge through the month of June, sponsored by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition at lovetoride.net/tahoe .

Effective June 27, Tahoe Transportation District is expanding evening service and making a few route revisions to help facilitate connections and increase access to transit.

· The last westbound U.S. 50 route departs Stateline Transit Center at 9:37 p.m., providing an option later in the evening.

· Route 55 serves the “Y” Transit Center before, and after, the D St. and Julie Lane stops. Adding this stop at the “Y” Transit Center shortens trip duration and helps connect the neighborhoods around the “Y.”

· Route 55 layover is now at Lake Tahoe Community College to prepare for necessary charging of the electric vehicles on this route.

· Later connections and increased access to the Bijou neighborhood and LTCC on route 55.

· Route 19x serves the Topsy Lane bus stop (No. 4729) both northbound and southbound to limit travel time for passengers. This revision also allows Carson City residents to take transit to and from the Carson Valley Plaza.

· Route 22 aligns with U.S. 50 route at STC at 6:20 p.m., 7:20 p.m., and 8:20 p.m. to facilitate connections across town.

The South Tahoe Airporter operates daily shuttle service to and from the Reno Tahoe International Airport and will resume a more frequent service starting this summer. Tickets can be purchased on southtahoeairporter.com and season passes for frequent travelers are available. Shuttles pick up and drop off at Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, Edgewood Tahoe, Harveys Lake Tahoe, Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel, Harrah’s Lake Tahoe and Montbleu Resort Hotel Casino and Spa.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Board of Directors recently approved the Regional Transportation Plan , dedicating $2.4 billion in the next 25 years to meet resident and employee daily transit needs and to assure visitors and recreation users have a convenient alternative to driving a private car to their destination. It will also improve technology that provides transit information, and bring plan elements together with a corridor planning framework.

On the North Shore, the East Shore Express helps reduce congestion on parts of Nevada State Route 28 by providing shuttle service from the South and North shore communities with free fares. Shuttles are available starting at 10 a.m. For more information, visit https://www.tahoetransportation.org/routes/28/ .

The Washoe Regional Transportation Commission is offering a shuttle from South Reno to Incline Village and Sand Harbor this summer. Reservations must be made in advance. The cost is $5 each way, and you can bring bikes, coolers, paddleboards – anything for your Tahoe adventure. For more information, visit rtcwashoe.com/public-transportation/flexride/ .

Placer County and the Incline-Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau are offering free on-demand door-to-door shuttles from June 24 through Labor Day weekend. The Tart Connect smart phone app can be used to request a rideshare van in three service areas: Kings Beach, Tahoe City to Sugar Pine and Crystal Bay-Incline Village. This “microtransit” service is like Uber or Lyft – they pick up within 15 minutes or less and go anywhere within the service area – but with shared rides and no cost.

Enjoy summer in Tahoe without your car using these new and returning options and use the trip planning tools and real-time traffic and road conditions at ss-tma.org to make it easier.