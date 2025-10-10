Sun Bear Realty & Property Management acquires Vacation Station and Incline House Cleaning

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Sun Bear Realty & Property Management in Incline Village, Nevada, has recently acquired the well-established Vacation Station short-term and long-term property rental business and its subsidiary, Incline House Cleaning.

‘We are happy to announce our recent purchase of Vacation Station and Incline House Cleaning, both of which are long-time businesses based in our hometown of Incline Village,” said Blane Johnson, owner of Sun Bear Realty & Property Management. “We thank Don Cauley and Kathleen Savino for trusting us to continue their well-respected operations and wish them the best as they retire and enjoy their new adventures in life.”

“With this purchase, we look forward to welcoming their staff to the Sun Bear team,” said Johnson.

The culmination of the acquisition will provide Sun Bear Realty and Property Management with a greatly expanded inventory, providing the largest selection of short-term and long-term home and condominium rentals on Lake Tahoe’s north shore.

“We are also building a full-service in-house facility for the Incline House Cleaning operation. Their team will join the Sun Bear family and service our existing property needs while they continue to attend to their existing clientele and build on their fine reputation,” said Johnson.

For over 30 years, Johnson and his team have provided year-round property management, vacation rentals, long-term leases and real estate advice and services through their office located at 811 Tahoe Boulevard in Incline Village, Nevada.

For more information, visit Sunbearrealty.com or call (775) 831-9000.