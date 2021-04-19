Sun, rain and thunder forecast this week for Lake Tahoe
The forecast this week for Lake Tahoe calls for mostly sunny skies with possible rain and thunder early in the week.
The National Weather Service is forecasting warm and dry spring conditions on Monday before a low pressure system drops into the region Tuesday and Wednesday with cooler temperatures, increased winds and chance for showers and thunderstorms.
Monday’s high will reach into the mid 60s before dropping to the mid to high 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The service is calling for a slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. then possible thunder later in the day. The snow level starts at 7,000 and rises to 7,800 in the afternoon.
Southwest winds of 5-10 mph are expected in the afternoon.
The 20% chance of showers continues into Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.
The lows Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid 30s.
After the low pressure system moves out, mostly clear sunny skies are on tap from Thursday into Saturday with highs in the low 60s and the lows in the high 30s.
The extended forecast shows a chance of rain and snow for Sunday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Council to discuss new housing project, vehicle replacement plan
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe City Council on Tuesday will hold a public hearing for a new housing project in Tahoe Valley.