Sun, rain and thunder forecast this week for Lake Tahoe

A view Monday morning from Heavenly Mountain Resort, which closed Sunday, April 18. Provided / Alertwildfire.org



The forecast this week for Lake Tahoe calls for mostly sunny skies with possible rain and thunder early in the week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting warm and dry spring conditions on Monday before a low pressure system drops into the region Tuesday and Wednesday with cooler temperatures, increased winds and chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Monday’s high will reach into the mid 60s before dropping to the mid to high 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The service is calling for a slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. then possible thunder later in the day. The snow level starts at 7,000 and rises to 7,800 in the afternoon.

Southwest winds of 5-10 mph are expected in the afternoon.

The 20% chance of showers continues into Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

The lows Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid 30s.

After the low pressure system moves out, mostly clear sunny skies are on tap from Thursday into Saturday with highs in the low 60s and the lows in the high 30s.

The extended forecast shows a chance of rain and snow for Sunday.