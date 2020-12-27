Sunday night storm could drop more snow at Tahoe

A cold storm that is expected to drop a few more inches of snow will be moving into Lake Tahoe to end the weekend and start the work week.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement that areas near and south of U.S. Highway 50 has the best chance for accumulating snow. Officials say there is a one in three chance for light accumulations under an inch as far north as Interstate 80.

For western Nevada south of US 50, snowfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible, with up to 4 inches in some heavier snow bands, the service said.

For the eastern Sierra, including Alpine and Mono counties, snowfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible, with up to 8 inches for higher elevations.

Officials say a few inches are possible for the Tahoe Basin.

The fresh snow could impact Monday morning travel. Officials advise checking road conditions at 511 before leaving the house and allow for extra time to reach the intended destination.

The high temperature on Sunday will be in the high 30s with an overnight low of 21. The wind is expected to be mild during the storm.

On Monday, the high will barely get above freezing before plummeting to the low teens in the evening.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 39.

The service is forecasting another storm to enter the region Wednesday night into Thursday that could drop a few to several more inches of snow.

New Year’s Day is shaping up to be mostly sunny with a high near 44 before a chance of snow in the evening.