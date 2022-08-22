Sunny days with gusty winds this week for Lake Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe on Monday morning from Homewood Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Sunny, dry and hot afternoons with gusty winds are expected this week at Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno is calling for sunny skies every day this week with high temperatures that are expected to come within a few degrees of records.

The service is forecasting high temps in the mid to upper 80s through Saturday before dropping a few degrees on Sunday.

Southwest winds on Monday afternoon could reach 20 mph. Tuesday the winds will range between 5-10 mph and up to 20 mph on Wednesday.

No thunderstorms are in the forecast but the service said a few are possible mainly in Mono and Mineral counties.

The afternoon winds and overnight cooling is expected to minimize heat impacts.