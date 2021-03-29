Sunny skies, 70 degree weather forecast this week for Tahoe

A cold front Monday will give way temperatures in the 70s later this week and possible snow showers for the weekend at Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno is calling for a dry cold front to sweep through the region this morning bringing periods of strong, gusty west to southwest winds that will shift to a northerly flow.

Winds are expected to gust between 20 to 35 mph and even stronger in the Eastern Sierra valleys.

The service said to expect rough conditions on all area lakes into Tuesday morning.

The high Monday will be about 59 before the overnight low plummets into the low 20s.

The same temps and wind are expected for Tuesday before warmer weather Wednesday through Saturday.

Officials are calling for a high of 67 on Wednesday afternoon with light wind and the temperature gradually increasing Thursday and Friday with expected highs about 72 and 74, respectively.

Saturday is expected to be 70 and sunny before a chance of snow showers possibly enters the region on Sunday.

The lows from Wednesday through will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.