Sunny skies, a bit of snow in forecast this week for Lake Tahoe

A view of Mount Tallac on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore, Monday morning.

Provided/Tahoe South

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Sunny skies are on tap this week for Lake Tahoe with a possible quick moving storm system that could provide snow showers and gusty winds midweek.

Monday’s high will reach into the upper 30s with an eastern wind ranging from 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, making it feel a bit colder. The overnight low will be in the low 20s.

Warmer temps in the mid 40s are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday night, the National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting a slight chance of snow showers, 20%, with light winds from the west.

The overnight low will drop to about 15.

On Thursday, the morning commute may be affected with the snow showers, but it will be a mostly sunny day with the high about freezing. The thermometer plummets into the teens again overnight before a warming trend that lasts through the weekend.

Strong winds are possible Thursday night into Friday with gusts up to 50 mph, and possibly into the 80s on Sierra ridges.

The service said analysis shows a high pressure ridge through the weekend where highs will be around 50 Friday through Sunday with lows in the high 20s.

After the weekend, the service said the pattern may become more “progressive (interesting)” for the following week.