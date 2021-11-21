Sunny skies forecast through Thanksgiving weekend at Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Sunday morning from Homewood Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow dances have not yet worked and sunny skies remain in the forecast for Lake Tahoe.

Heavenly Mountain Resort and Northstar California announced on Friday they have pushed back possible opening dates beyond the Thanksgiving weekend.

“Warmer temps have prevailed this week, which means we’ll be pushing our opening day back until after Thanksgiving weekend,” said Heavenly on social media. “In the meantime, we’ll be watching the forecast minute-by-minute, and are ready to fire up the snow guns at every chance we get. We remain hopeful about colder temps coming in soon.”

The gondola in Heavenly Village is open for sightseeing and food is available at the top at Tamarack Lodge.

The National Weather Service in Reno says seasonably mild temperatures and sunny skies are in store through the Thanksgiving weekend.

High temperatures will range in the low 50s except for Tuesday and Wednesday where highs dip down in the low to mid 40s with possible wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Thanksgiving day will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 50s.

Overnight lows will mostly be about freezing except for Tuesday into Wednesday where the mid 20s are expected.

The service said weather simulations are hinting at the pattern becoming more active by the first week of December.

South Lake Tahoe normally sees about 1.94 inches of rain in November and so far the area has received a below average amount of .76 inches, with .70 coming on Nov. 9.

The South Shore received just over 8 inches of rain in October where the normal is 1.43 inches.