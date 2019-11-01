Sunny skies, mildly warm temps this weekend at Lake Tahoe; No storms in forecast

Not a cloud to be seen to start Friday at Lake Tahoe.

Provided

The weekend weather at Lake Tahoe is shaping up to be sunny and warm with calm winds, a recipe to get outside and enjoy autumn.

High temperatures are expected to reach into the 60s on Saturday and Sunday at lake level while the lows overnight are expected to hover around freezing, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

Sunny skies with scarce clouds will last through the weekend and into next week where the mildly warm temperatures remain.

Ski resorts should be able to continue with snowmaking in the mornings and evenings while the real stuff has yet to find Tahoe.

Monday through Wednesday of next week, the forecast is a mirror image of the weekend.

There is no precipitation expected in the next week.