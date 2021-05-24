Sunny skies, warm temps return this week to Lake Tahoe

A view Monday morning of Lake Tahoe from Snow Valley Peak on the East Shore. Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a stormy few days, sunny skies and warm temperatures return this week to Lake Tahoe leading up to a holiday weekend.

No precipitation is in the forecast but the National Weather Service in Reno is calling for strong winds to start the week.

Monday and Tuesday have similar forecasts with the highs expected to reach into the low 60s with wind gusts as high as 30 mph that last into the evenings. The overnight lows will be about 40. Lake users should expect choppy conditions.

The temperatures start to rise on Wednesday where it will be sunny with a high near 70. The wind also dies down to 5 to 10 mph.

That forecast holds through the week with sunny to mostly sunny skies and highs about 70. The overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

For Memorial Day weekend, the extended forecast shows Tahoe at 70 degrees and sunny for Saturday and Sunday. The warm temps will likely draw visitors to the area with the Sacramento area approaching 90 degrees for the weekend.