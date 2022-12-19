Sunny, warm for Christmas weekend at Tahoe; Wetter weather possible before end of year

A view of Lake Tahoe on Monday morning from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — There may be more snowfall by the end of 2022, but the days leading up to Christmas will be filled with mostly sun, including above average temperatures for the holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service says there is a chance a weak storm might brush by the Lake Tahoe Basin on Tuesday into Wednesday, but this week will consist of mostly sunny skies with warming temps through Sunday.

After a cool Monday with high’s struggling to reach 40, the temperatures will slowly warm through the rest of the week and will be 5 to 10 degrees above normal for the weekend.

The system on Tuesday into Wednesday could provide some relief to the strong inversions. Areas between 5,000 and 6,000 feet have been dealing with low clouds and freezing fog, which the NWS said will continue on Monday. The system may also bring a bump in the wind and low end chances for light snow in the Sierra Tuesday morning with accumulations little to none. Afternoon breezes “in conjunction with the shortwave providing a source of atmospheric ascent will allow the inversions to begin mixing out Tuesday afternoon.”

The service has high confidence for dry and mild conditions but if inversions build again over the holiday weekend, valley locations may see cooler temps than expected.

The expected high temp on Christmas Sunday is expected to be in the low 50s.

The service said looking at the extended forecast that there is potential for a much wetter pattern to impact the region between Christmas and the new year. There are still a lot of variables in play.

“As always with events in the extended period, things could change drastically even with a slight shift in the storm track,” the service said. “However, it’s something to keep an eye on for potential travel impacts, especially given higher-than-normal traffic during that period.”