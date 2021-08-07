SUP Tahoe owners open Pine Nut Cycle Cafe

Pine Nut Cafe offers juices and bike rentals and sales.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — SUP Tahoe owners have expanded their offerings, opening Pine Nut Cycle Cafe next door.

Owners Jessica and Brandon Miller opened SUP Tahoe in 2012 and have been offering affordable paddle board rentals since.

The two have traveled the world together and one thing that always stuck out to them was the various cycle cafes in Bali, Australia, and Kauai.

They also noticed a need for affordable standard and e-bike rentals in South Lake, so when the space next to SUP Tahoe became available last summer, they jumped at the opportunity to open their own cycle cafe.

Cycle cafes are growing in popularity worldwide. They are a place cyclists come and relax after a ride or reboot during a ride. They can have a drink while fixing up their bikes.

“We wanted people to either be riding around the lake and stop here to get a pick-me-up or if your friends want to come here on the way to the beach, you can grab a snack and a juice,” Jessica said.

Pine Nut Cycle Cafe offers a variety of coffee drinks, gourmet baked goods, and cold-pressed juices.

The juices are made fresh every day.

The cold-pressed juices are made fresh everyday and offer a unique variety of flavors, such as the Sunnyside with carrot, orange, ginger, lemon, camu camu, and turmeric or the Bliss with coconut water, pineapple, chia seeds, and blue majik. Tribune staff sampled the juices and each person had a different option that stuck out to them.

The juices come in reusable glass bottles and customers are given 50 cents off their next drink when they bring back their bottles.

They also offer elixir shots that can give people a quick boost after a tough ride or hike. On Tuesdays, they host “Two-wheel Tuesday,” during which anyone can come by and get a free in-house wellness shot.

In addition to the cafe, Pine Nut offers bike rentals and sales, as well as an in-house mechanic.

Even with all their offerings, the shop has an open, airy feel.

“We wanted it to be more of a boutique style bike shop, and just like SUP Tahoe, it’s a very open space,” Jessica said. “We just like to keep it simple.”

The bike shop sells Yeti Cycles, Marin Bikes, Gazelle E-Bikes, as well as a Pine Nut branded E-bikes. They also sell parts and accessories.

There are two in-house mechanics.

They also offer full-day rentals and weekly bike rentals. The standard bikes are $30 for all-day and e-bikes are $50 for all-day and weekly rentals are $200.

For more information, visit http://www.pinenutcyclecafe.com .