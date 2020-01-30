Super Bowl: Tips for hosting, but if not, there are many viewing parties around Lake Tahoe
WHERE TO WATCH
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe
Doors open to the Big Game Ballroom at 1 p.m. The $69 entry fee includes multiple viewing screens and stadium food served family-style. Reserved seating and bottle service are available. For more information, call 775-443-7008.
Harrah’s Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino
Doors open the events center at 2 p.m. and guests can enter the party for free.
Harrah’s will offer food and drink specials during the big game.
Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa
The 21-and-older party at Blu Night Club starts at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $40 at the door and includes several high-definition screens, stadium-style food buffet, one draft beer and one drawing entry. Additional drawing tickets for each drink purchase.
For more information or VIP table/bottle service, call 775-586-2000.
Edgewood Tahoe
Every single television at Brooks’ Bar & Deck will be tuned into the Super Bowl. There will be a team-themed buffet and a raffle that includes Edgewood dining gift certificates, golf for two, a couples massage and an overnight stay in the lodge.
Tahoe Blue Vodka drink specials will be available throughout the game and will include one raffle ticket per drink special.
Table access begins at 2:30 p.m., food at 3 and kick-off is at 3:30.
Due to limited seating, reservations are required.
The cost is $95/person (tax, gratuity not included) and includes a seat for the game, buffet, two alcoholic drink vouchers, complimentary soda and coffee and one raffle ticket.
Brooks’ will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and there is no happy hour. At 2:30, the bar is open exclusively to guests who purchase tickets in advance.
For more information, call 775-588-2205 ext. 2324, email esulier@edgewoodtahoe.com or visit edgewoodtahoe.com/dine-imbibe/brooks-super-bowl.
Riva Grill
Riva Grill at the Ski Run Marina is offering drink specials throughout the game and will have their 80-inch screens tuned to the big game.
South Lake Brewing Company
Show up with 49ers or Chiefs gear and get discounted beer.
The brewery has a massive tap list and is hosting the Oven on-site to appease all appetites.
Sidelines Sports Pub
Sidelines at the Beach Retreat & Lodge has over a dozen TVs and all of them will feature the 49ers and Chiefs.
From 3-7 p.m. the pub will offer drink specials and have prize giveaways.
Loft Tahoe
The Loft is transforming its theater and lounge into the ultimate Super Bowl viewing headquarters.
The game will be shown on an HD big screen in the 107-seat stadim style theater. It will also be shown on multiple screens in the loung.
Tickets are $40 and include a high-end buffet with tri-tip and drink specials.
Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and open seating will be offered in the theatre, lounge, and bar.
For more information, visit thelofttahoe.com or call 530-523-8024.
AleWorX Stateline
The popular Stateline brewery from 3-7 p.m. is the perfect place for those who want to be a little rowdy in rooting for your favorite team.
AleWorX is offering $8 wings and beer, $10 beer cheese nachos and beer and drink giveaways with every touchdown … c’mon 56-52 final score.
Crystal Bay Casino
Crystal Bay’s “The Big Game Party” will be hosted by Karey Todd and will feature 15-plus TV screens and large projectors.
Free squares, swag giveaways and other activities will be available starting at 2 p.m.
Tahoe Biltmore
Two-dollar beer, hello. And it’s not Natty or Keystone Light, we’re talking 805 and Modelo.
Doors to the Nevada Room open at 2:30 p.m.
Other specials include Jameson and Jagermeister for $5, domestic buckets of beers for $13, $14 for Corona.
There will also be food specials and raffle prizes.
Brewforia
This Incline village beer kitchen is offering a party for Tahoe locals, with food and drink specials from the opening kickoff to the last-second Hail Mary.
Za’s Lakefront
From 2 p.m. until the last referee video replay, Za’s will offer an all you can eat buffet plus a beer for $10 and includes wings, pizzam pasta, queso and chips and salsa.
Drink specials and raffle prizes will also be available along with 380 inches of HD TV screens.
Squaw Valley
All 10 screens at Rocker will feature the Niners (hopefully) beating the Chiefs.
Bar specials will be available throughout the game and include 2$ off all beers, $7 Bloody Marys and mimosas.
Super Bowl 2020 sounds like some futuristic video game, but one thing that remains the same since the first big game in 1967, friends come together to celebrate and party.
This Super Bowl blends the free-spirited, liberal-leaning, snow and beach-loving west coast Californians and the wheat-eating, BBQ-loving, tornado-fearing midwestern Kansans.
While the Super Bowl will be played in sunny Miami here at Lake Tahoe the weather is shaping up to be awfully cold to host an outdoor BBQ party.
But whether a last-second snowstorm moves in or there’s beautiful sunny skies, the game will be viewed all around Lake Tahoe.
The question becomes, to host or not to host?
For those who want to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday with a party at home, we have a guide for you.
For those who want to join a more public party, we’ve also got you covered with dozens of places around the lake hosting events.
And for those who are attending parties hosted by friends or family, don’t show up empty-handed — that’s just plain tacky.
Food
Throwing parties might be second nature to some, but throwing a Super Bowl party is a whole new ball game.
The most important item on the hosting checklist is food.
There could be an argument made that nothing is more important than beer.
But nobody wants to have 20 sloppy drunk people stumbling around in their home with the game only in the third quarter.
Trying to accommodate to different diets can be difficult terrain to navigate.
Clearly, you will want to have different appetizers and snacks with many options.
Chicken wings area no-brainer and a veggie platter with some kind of dip are staples.
A vegetarian or vegan Buffalo Cauliflower is as easy alternative to traditional wings.
Easy finger-foods have been fan favorites at parties whether it be spinach artichoke dip or nachos.
To make things a little easier, try hosting a potluck instead. Everyone can, and should, bring something.
Or if you don’t want the responsibility at all, be a superstar and have your event catered.
While catering companies and restaurants might already be booked out this close to the game, ordering a few dishes from a local restaurant can help supplement the menu.
Creating a food theme might help narrow down on food ideas.
For example, a mexican food themed potluck will have everyone bringing their favorite dish.
During the game start recruiting and find somebody (sucker?) who will stay after and help wash dishes.
If you decide to go the disposables route, try eco-friendly options like bamboo plates and cutlery.
Beverages
Beer. Beer and … beer. Stock up on different styles like porters, IPAs and wheats.
Or if a rager is on tap, go get a couple of kegs, just don’t have too many people at a vacation rental here on the South Shore, the party will end in short order.
Make sure to have several coolers, buckets or small tubs to have easy access.
Get crafty and set up a seperate table for a DIY cocktail bar. Choose two special cocktails and set out the supplies at your cocktail table. Decorations can make this a fun place to reload on drinks.
For a simpler approach, batch make one or two different drink mixes.
Most importantly, don’t forget to stock up on the ice.
Decorate, Decorate, Decorate
Make sure your house is glowing in Team Spirit.
We’re talking streamers, pennants, pom-poms, balloons and confetti.
Football-shaped cupcakes, cookies, and snacks are all integral additions to a true Super Bowl party and we all know people get rowdy, so protect your tables with decorative tablecloths.
Everyone will be crowded in front of the TV, make sure they all have places to sit.
In the center room, decorate with fun cushions, pillows and blankets.
Try matching the pillow colors to your team to be even more festive.
This space should be comfortable and inviting for your guest.
Games
Keep guests entertained throughout the party with Pin the Football in the Goal Post.
Similarly to Pin the Tail on the Donkey, tape handmade goal posts to the wall.
Guest wear blindfolds while trying to pin football cut-outs in the goal pasted on the wall.
This game can be created easily with colorful masking tape.
Mini flags are also a fun way to engage your guests.
Everyone can throw flags on certain plays, just don’t make them too heavy where go flying in anger through the TV screen.
Bets
Even if you aren’t excited about the halftime show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, guests can bet on how many times Shakira flips her hair or on the color of the Gatorade pour at the end of the game.
Don’t forget about the classic Super Bowl Squares games.
On a piece of paper, the host creates a 10×10 box with squares. To put your initials in a square, you have to put money in the pot.
At the end of each quarter whoever has their initials lined up in the box with the score, wins money.
Several variations of Super Bowl Square game are available.
Drinking games at Super Bowl parties usually get rowdy, real quick.
One can make a rule to take a shot every time the super bowl logo is shown or when someone says “down.”
Depending on the crowd this may be a bad idea, especially if you want them to go home after the game.
Lastly, make sure your TV works and you can actually watch the channel the game is on and have something to entertain kids because it’s one long game.