Super Bowl: Tips for hosting, but if not, there are many viewing parties around Lake Tahoe

WHERE TO WATCH

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe

Doors open to the Big Game Ballroom at 1 p.m. The $69 entry fee includes multiple viewing screens and stadium food served family-style. Reserved seating and bottle service are available. For more information, call 775-443-7008.

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino

Doors open the events center at 2 p.m. and guests can enter the party for free.

Harrah’s will offer food and drink specials during the big game.

Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa

The 21-and-older party at Blu Night Club starts at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40 at the door and includes several high-definition screens, stadium-style food buffet, one draft beer and one drawing entry. Additional drawing tickets for each drink purchase.

For more information or VIP table/bottle service, call 775-586-2000.

Edgewood Tahoe

Every single television at Brooks’ Bar & Deck will be tuned into the Super Bowl. There will be a team-themed buffet and a raffle that includes Edgewood dining gift certificates, golf for two, a couples massage and an overnight stay in the lodge.

Tahoe Blue Vodka drink specials will be available throughout the game and will include one raffle ticket per drink special.

Table access begins at 2:30 p.m., food at 3 and kick-off is at 3:30.

Due to limited seating, reservations are required.

The cost is $95/person (tax, gratuity not included) and includes a seat for the game, buffet, two alcoholic drink vouchers, complimentary soda and coffee and one raffle ticket.

Brooks’ will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and there is no happy hour. At 2:30, the bar is open exclusively to guests who purchase tickets in advance.

For more information, call 775-588-2205 ext. 2324, email esulier@edgewoodtahoe.com or visit edgewoodtahoe.com/dine-imbibe/brooks-super-bowl.

Riva Grill

Riva Grill at the Ski Run Marina is offering drink specials throughout the game and will have their 80-inch screens tuned to the big game.

South Lake Brewing Company

Show up with 49ers or Chiefs gear and get discounted beer.

The brewery has a massive tap list and is hosting the Oven on-site to appease all appetites.

Sidelines Sports Pub

Sidelines at the Beach Retreat & Lodge has over a dozen TVs and all of them will feature the 49ers and Chiefs.

From 3-7 p.m. the pub will offer drink specials and have prize giveaways.

Loft Tahoe

The Loft is transforming its theater and lounge into the ultimate Super Bowl viewing headquarters.

The game will be shown on an HD big screen in the 107-seat stadim style theater. It will also be shown on multiple screens in the loung.

Tickets are $40 and include a high-end buffet with tri-tip and drink specials.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and open seating will be offered in the theatre, lounge, and bar.

For more information, visit thelofttahoe.com or call 530-523-8024.

AleWorX Stateline

The popular Stateline brewery from 3-7 p.m. is the perfect place for those who want to be a little rowdy in rooting for your favorite team.

AleWorX is offering $8 wings and beer, $10 beer cheese nachos and beer and drink giveaways with every touchdown … c’mon 56-52 final score.

Crystal Bay Casino

Crystal Bay’s “The Big Game Party” will be hosted by Karey Todd and will feature 15-plus TV screens and large projectors.

Free squares, swag giveaways and other activities will be available starting at 2 p.m.

Tahoe Biltmore

Two-dollar beer, hello. And it’s not Natty or Keystone Light, we’re talking 805 and Modelo.

Doors to the Nevada Room open at 2:30 p.m.

Other specials include Jameson and Jagermeister for $5, domestic buckets of beers for $13, $14 for Corona.

There will also be food specials and raffle prizes.

Brewforia

This Incline village beer kitchen is offering a party for Tahoe locals, with food and drink specials from the opening kickoff to the last-second Hail Mary.

Za’s Lakefront

From 2 p.m. until the last referee video replay, Za’s will offer an all you can eat buffet plus a beer for $10 and includes wings, pizzam pasta, queso and chips and salsa.

Drink specials and raffle prizes will also be available along with 380 inches of HD TV screens.

Squaw Valley

All 10 screens at Rocker will feature the Niners (hopefully) beating the Chiefs.

Bar specials will be available throughout the game and include 2$ off all beers, $7 Bloody Marys and mimosas.