Super Bowl MVP Mahomes to play in celebrity golf tourney

In this Feb. 2 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (left) celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

AP photo

STATELINE, Nev. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped tear out the hearts of San Francisco 49ers fans in the Super Bowl and now will take a victory lap on the west coast as he competes for the first time in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP and 2018 NFL MVP will join teammate Travis Kelce and about 70 other celebrities for the tournament July 10-12 at Edgewood Tahoe in Stateline, Nev. on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore.

“As a company that’s been headquartered in Kansas City since 1958, American Century Investments is excited and proud to welcome KC Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to this year’s tournament,” American Century president and CEO Jonathan Thomas said in a statement. “While this year will be a different experience for the players and fans alike due to the pandemic, what hasn’t changed is our continued focus on having a positive impact on the world by supporting incredible charities.”

The tournament will be played without fans this year in a made-for-TV event.

For more information, visit americancenturychampionship.com.